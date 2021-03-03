NXT TV, AEW Dynamite, and MLW Fusion coverage, Ivar, Glenn Kulka, PJ Black, Hayabusa

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show features Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight features Jacob Fatu vs. Jordan Oliver for the MLW Championship. Fusion streams Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page, and is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My reports are made available while the show streams on Wednesdays, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesday nights.

Birthdays and Notables

-Glenn Kulka is 57.

-PJ Black (Phillip Lloyd) is 40.

-Ivar (Todd Smith) of the Viking Raiders is 37. He previously worked as Hanson when the team was billed as War Machine.

-The late Hayabusa (Eiji Ezaki) died at age 47 of a cerebral hemorrhage on March 3, 2016.