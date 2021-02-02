MLW announces a new match for Wednesday’s Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce a new match for Wednesday’s edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Jordan Oliver vs. a member of the SENTAI Death Squad for this Wednesday, February 3 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUbSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

CONTRA Unit has unleashed a wave of terror over MLW, including Injustice.

Tomorrow night Josef Samael will dispatch a soldier from the SENTAI Death Squad’s to take out Jordan Oliver.

Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver are out for some justice but what happens when the 20-year old Oliver squares off with a member of the Sentai Death Squad?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Baklei Brawl: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger

•World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (c) vs. TJP & Bu Ku Dao

•Azteca Underground’s public negations to acquire a promotion

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

