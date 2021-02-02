NFL increases Super Bowl attendance, potential indicator of how many fans will be allowed to attend WrestleMania at the same venue

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NFL announced that 25,000 fans will attend Sunday’s Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, according to ProFootballTalk.com’s Michael David Smith. The number includes 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers who will receive free tickets to the game. The attendance count is up from the previously released plan to have 22,500 fans in attendance. The NFL will also fill out 30,000 additional seats with cardboard cutouts. Read more at ProFootballTalk.com.

Powell’s POV: WrestleMania will be held at the same venue on April 10-11. WWE has indicated that they intend to have fans in attendance, but they have yet to announce their seating plan. They could conceivably have more fans than the Super Bowl due to having seating on the playing field. That said, there is also a chance that the COVID-19 variants could spread and force the company to change plans. Obviously, we’ll let you know once WWE releases its actual plan.