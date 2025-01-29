NXT Vengeance Day lineup: The card for next month’s PLE

What's happening...

January 29, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held on Saturday, February 15 in Washington, D.C. at the Entertainment & Sports Arena.

-Oba Femi vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship

-Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

Powell’s POV: It seems likely that Trick Williams will be added to the NXT Championship match, but that’s not official. I also suspect that Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans will be added to the lineup. Join us for a live review as Vengeance Day stream live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

