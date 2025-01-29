What's happening...

NXT TV rating for two title matches in Atlanta

January 29, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 827,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 812,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.22 rating. One year earlier, the January 30, 2024 edition of NXT delivered 648,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating for the Vengeance Day go-home show.

