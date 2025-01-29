AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli (Jarrett gets an AEW World Championship match if he wins)

-Mercedes Mone vs. Yuka Sakazaki for the TBS Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White

-MJF speaks

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Huntsville, Alabama at VBC Probst Arena. AEW will also tape Saturday’s Collision tonight. We are looking for reports or basic results of the Collision taping via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast live on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).