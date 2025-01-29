AEW Dynamite results (1/29): Powell’s live review of Mercedes Mone vs. Yuka Sakazaki for the TBS Title, Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 278)

January 29, 2025 in Huntsville, Alabama at VBC Probst Arena

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

[Hour One] Will Ospreay made his entrance while Excalibur checked in on commentary with Taz and Tony Schiavone. Ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced Ospreay, as well as his opponent Brian Cage, whose entrance followed. Don Callis and Lance Archer came out with Cage…

1. Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage (w/Lance Archer). Don Callis sat in on commentary. Callis stood up at the desk and told Ospreay to take a look at the big screen, which showed Kenny Omega laid out backstage. Cage attacked Ospreay from behind.