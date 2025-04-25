WWE Smackdown preview: John Cena and a TLC match set for the WrestleMania 41 fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion John Cena appears

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in a TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-Mystery wrestler reveal

-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. “Los Garza” Angel and Humberto

