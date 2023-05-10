AEW Dynamite in Detroit (reports needed), AEW All Access, last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Tito Santana, William Regal

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. The show includes Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in a cage match. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW All Access reality show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET. The advertising lists Britt Baker keeps her mind on her match against Saraya while smuggling in Adam Cole for his return to AEW.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Detroit (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 30 percent of the vote. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tito Santana (Merced Solis) is 70.

-William Regal (Darren Matthews) is 55.