AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s Fight For The Fallen edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-MJF and Cole talk about the All In main event
-Chris Jericho announces whether he will join the Don Callis Family
-Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta for the AEW International Championship
-Jim Ross sits down with Kenny Omega
-The Bunny vs. Britt Baker in a qualifier for the AEW Women’s Championship match at All In
-Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona
-Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy in a death match sponsored by “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” video game
Powell’s POV: Tony Khan announced that next week’s AEW television shows will all be Fight For The Fallen themed episodes that will benefit the Maui Food Bank. The All In go-home week shows will carry the Fyter Fest theme.
Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
In conjunction with
Fight For The Fallen moving to next week @AEWonTV on @TBSNetwork/@TNTdrama to support @MauiFoodBank,
AEW Fyter Fest 2023 Presented by #AEWFightForever will now take place during one of our most important tv weeks ever, week after next,
go home week for All In!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 12, 2023
Be the first to comment