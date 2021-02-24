What's happening...

02/24 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Moose vs. Jake Something for the TNA Championship, Deaner vs. Jake Something in a tables match, Jordynne Grace and Jazz vs. Kimber Lee and Susan for a shot at the Knockouts Tag Titles, Willie Mack, Trey Miguel, and Josh Alexander vs. Chris Bey, Ace Austin, and Black Taurus

February 24, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Moose vs. Jake Something for the TNA Championship, Deaner vs. Jake Something in a tables match, Jordynne Grace and Jazz vs. Kimber Lee and Susan for a shot at the Knockouts Tag Titles, Willie Mack, Trey Miguel, and Josh Alexander vs. Chris Bey, Ace Austin, and Black Taurus, and more (18:49)…

