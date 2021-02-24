Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the show headlined by Moose vs. Jake Something for the TNA Title

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 170,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 197,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished 113th with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Tuesday’s cable ratings. Last week’s episode finished 117th with a .06 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Despite the decline from last week’s number, last night’s Impact still performed better than the show was doing in January and the first two weeks in February. Impact’s new Before The Impact pre-show and the Impact In 60 classic show have yet to crack the Tuesday top 150 cable ratings.