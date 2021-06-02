AEW Dynamite viewership for the Double or Nothing go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 526,000 viewers for TNT. The viewership count was down from the 821,000 viewership mark for last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a .20 in the 18-49 demographic. Last week’s Dynamite delivered a .28 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Obviously, the move to the Friday night of Memorial Day weekend didn’t help the cause. Dynamite will be bumped from its usual Wednesday slot by the NBA Playoffs for at least the next two weeks.