AEW’s Anthony Henry injured

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Anthony Henry announced that he is injured and will require surgery. Henry took to social media to announce that he tore his left biceps off the bone during a match with Gabe Kidd. Henry added that he will be undergoing surgery this week.

Powell’s POV: The injury occurred during a match that was taped on Saturday for the ROH on HonorClub show. Henry suffered a broken jaw during an independent match back in March. He was released by AEW in early April, but Tony Khan had a chance of heart and rehired him. Henry’s partner JD Drake has been sidelined since late July due to a torn ligament in his foot.