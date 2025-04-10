TNA Impact preview: TNA International Title tournament match and more set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-Mance Warner vs. AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan in a TNA International Title tournament first-round match
“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. JDC and Brian Myers
-Leon Slater vs. Ryan Nemeth
-X Division Champion Moose vs. Cody Deaner in a non-title match
-Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin
-Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards
Powell’s POV: This episode was taped March 28-29 in St. Joseph, Missouri at St. Joseph Civic Arena. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
