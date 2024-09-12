TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Midnight, Shocker, Sal Rinauro, Road Warrior Animal

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last Thursday’s TNA Impact a B grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a B grade in our post show poll from 29 percent of the voters. F finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. B finished second with 40 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Midnight (Ann-Marie Crooks) is 59.

-Shocker (José Luis Jair Soria) is 53.

-Sal Rinauro is 42.

-The late Road Warrior Animal (Joe Laurinaitis) was born on September 12, 1960. He died of a heart attack on September 22, 2020.