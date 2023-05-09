Savio Vega discusses his appearance at WWE Backlash, credits Damian Priest and Bad Bunny for making it happen

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Savio Vega credited Damian Priest and Bad Bunny for coming up with the idea for his involvement in their WWE Backlash match. “They got in contact with me because this is the mastermind of Damian Priest and Bad Bunny,” Vega told Cultaholic.com. “They’re both fans of me and I discovered that when I went to the farewell of The Undertaker. I saw Damian Priest there and I went to him, ‘Hey man, how you doing? I want to take a picture with you.’ He said, ‘No, I want to take a picture with you.’ So I talked to him a little bit there. We don’t talk too much but we keep in touch by phone. This idea was them, more Damian Priest.” Read more at Cultaholic.com.

Powell’s POV: It was a great idea to have Savio and Carlito involved in the San Juan Street Fight. The live crowd in Puerto Rico loved it and it was a nice treat for longtime WWE fans. Vega continues to work for the IWA promotion in Puerto Rico and has also made U.S. appearances for MLW.