WWE Raw rating for the WWE Backlash fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.785 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.815 million average. Raw delivered a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.54 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.779 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.905 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.670 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, fourth, and fifth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings behind NBA games and an NBA post show. The May 9, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.614 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the post WrestleMania Backlash edition.