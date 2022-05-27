What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s Fox show

May 27, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and a mystery partner vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a non-title match

-The KO Show with Kevin Owens

-Drew McIntyre returns

Powell’s POV: No guest has been announced for The KO Show. Is the returning McIntyre the mystery partner for the six-man tag match? Smackdown will be live from North Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

