WWE announces the largest Performance Center class, including Taya Valkyrie, Blake Christian, Rick Steiner’s son, LA Knight, Harlem Bravado, Anthony Henry, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE.com announced the following wrestlers make up the latest training class at the WWE Performance Center.
-Bronson Rechsteiner
-Kira Magnin-Forster (Taya Valkyrie)
-Shaun Ricker (a/k/a Eli Drake, LA Knight)
-Angela Arnold
-Parker Boudreaux
-Anthony Henry
-Chance Barrow (a/k/a Harlem Bravado)
-Theresa Serrano (a/k/a Zoey Stark)
-Christian Brigham (a/k/a Christian Casanova)
-Priscilla Kelly (a/k/a Gigi Dolin)
-Drew Kasper
-Brianna Coda (a/k/a Cora Jade)
-Christian Hubble (a/k/a Blake Christian)
-Matrick Belton
-Camron Clay
-Joe Ariola
-Taylor Grado
-Karissa Rivera
Powell’s POV: Rechsteiner is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner. It looks like a very good class on paper. The WWE website article linked above contains more background details regarding the trainees.
