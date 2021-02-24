What's happening...

WWE announces the largest Performance Center class, including Taya Valkyrie, Blake Christian, Rick Steiner’s son, LA Knight, Harlem Bravado, Anthony Henry, and more

February 24, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE.com announced the following wrestlers make up the latest training class at the WWE Performance Center.

-Bronson Rechsteiner

-Kira Magnin-Forster (Taya Valkyrie)

-Shaun Ricker (a/k/a Eli Drake, LA Knight)

-Angela Arnold

-Parker Boudreaux

-Anthony Henry

-Chance Barrow (a/k/a Harlem Bravado)

-Theresa Serrano (a/k/a Zoey Stark)

-Christian Brigham (a/k/a Christian Casanova)

-Priscilla Kelly (a/k/a Gigi Dolin)

-Drew Kasper

-Brianna Coda (a/k/a Cora Jade)

-Christian Hubble (a/k/a Blake Christian)

-Matrick Belton

-Camron Clay

-Joe Ariola

-Taylor Grado

-Karissa Rivera

Powell’s POV: Rechsteiner is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner. It looks like a very good class on paper. The WWE website article linked above contains more background details regarding the trainees.

