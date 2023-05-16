NXT TV live coverage, NXT poll results, Johnny Rodz, The Godfather, Mike Bennett, Mickie Knuckles, Buddy Roberts

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the continuation of the first round of the tournament for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 33 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Johnny Rodz is 82.

-The Godfather (Charles Wright) is 62.

-Mickie Knuckles is 39.

-Mike Bennett is 38.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) was born on May 16, 1947. The Fabulous Freebirds member died at age 65 on November 26, 2012 due to pneumonia.