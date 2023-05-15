What's happening...

05/15 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: A battle royal for a shot at the Intercontinental Title, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a non-title match, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz, Dominik Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods

May 15, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: A battle royal for a shot at the Intercontinental Title, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a non-title match, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz, Dominik Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods, and more (26:50)…

Click here to stream or download the May 15 WWE Raw audio review.

