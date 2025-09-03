Powell’s NXT Hit List: DarkState vs. Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger, Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend, Je’Von Evans and Josh Briggs, DIY confront Trick Williams

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

NXT Hits

Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger vs. “DarkState” Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars: As much as I roll my eyes at all of the eight-person tag matches we’re getting on television from multiple companies these days, I can appreciate the ones that have storyline purpose and are not just there to fill television time with good in-ring action. In this case, Oba and Saints brawled to the back to increase the intensity of their rivalry heading into their NXT Championship match at No Mercy. This also made it seem like Hank and Tank were sure to fall victim to the numbers game. So it was unexpected fun when they got a little help from Joe Hendry and actually got the win.

Je’Von Evans and Josh Briggs: Evans did a good job of showing the agony of defeat caused by losing his NXT Championship match to Oba Femi at NXT Heatwave. I got a kick out of the troll job that made the live crowd and television viewers think Undertaker was making a surprise appearance, only for Briggs to come out instead. I’m curious to see how next week’s Evans vs. Briggs match plays out, as both wrestlers need wins.

Josh Briggs vs. Andre Chase: A fun television match. As much as this match was meant to be a showcase for Briggs, the live crowd really got behind Chase’s hope spots. There was no reason to think Chase would win, but the live crowd didn’t act like that was the case.

Trick Williams and “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa: Mixed feelings. The segment was entertaining enough to land in the Hit section, but I’m not a fan of Gargano and Ciampa acting like nice guy babyfaces on NXT television when they are heels on the main roster. Williams did a fine job of playing the gloating heel who was put in his place by the, um, babyfaces.

Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend: A decent opening match. It was surprising to see Parker take a clean loss. But it made more sense when Parker attacked Legend after the match, as it suggests that this was just the beginning of their feud.

NXT Misses

Candice LeRae vs. Xia Brookside in a WWE Speed tournament match: The match was fine for what it was. The Miss is about the silly Speed matches and titles becoming a regular part of NXT television. The NXT television show features NXT titles, main roster titles, TNA titles, and Evolve titles. The last thing NXT needs is a pair of gimmick match title belts.

Jordynne Grace vs. Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong in a non-title match: What good came from having the Evolve Women’s Champion take a fairly quick and decisive loss on NXT television? Surely there was someone else that Grace could have pinned. On the bright side, the angle that led to Blake Monroe shaking with intensity after she saw her own blood was interesting.