AEW Collision rating for the Labor Day weekend edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 195,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The previous Saturday’s Collision episode averaged 281,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. We’ll find out soon enough whether Collision’s lousy numbers are more about the show airing on Labor Day weekend or because college football is back. Smackdown numbers were also rough over Labor Day weekend. As such, I continue to wonder if pro wrestling companies are missing out on some pay-per-view buys or PLE views by running major events during holiday weekends. One year earlier, the August 31, 2024, edition of AEW Collision averaged 289,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the All In fallout show. That show also aired on Labor Day weekend and drew significantly better numbers than Saturday’s show, though the show was not streaming on HBO Max at the time.