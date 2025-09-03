Three Legacies Wrestling “Ascension” results: Vetter’s review of B-Boy vs. Al Snook, Liviyah vs. Evelyn Carter, Lady Glory and Just Jay vs. JS Hawthorne and Ava Everett

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Three Legacies Wrestling “Ascension”

August 9, 2025, in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, at Wilson Southern Middle School

Replay available via YouTube.com

I only know four wrestlers on this show (B-Boy, Ava Everett, DJ Powers, and Liviyah). So, a lot of unknowns, but I thought I’d give it a try. This is a gym, the lights are on, and the crowd was maybe 250. Google Maps shows that Sinking Spring is in the Reading metro area, a 90-minute drive northwest of Philadelphia. This has been edited a bit; some of the entrances were cut. They have on-screen graphics, and overall, production is better than many indies.

1. Mason Percs, Kyzle, and Angel De La Sombra vs. Smiley, Tom Mitchell, and Trace Parker. Smiley is masked; I’ve seen him at least once or twice, too! His team consists of the local talents, and they are babyfaces. The commentators said Percs’ team is from Chicago. The heels worked over Smiley in their corner early on. Percs is white with long braided hair. Kyzle (think NXT-era Baron Corbin) hit a spinebuster at 5:30. Smiley finally hit a stunner while trapped in the Tree of Woe. Trace Parker tagged in at 8:00. Suddenly, all six were brawling. Smiley dove through the ropes. Mitchell and Parker hit a team slam for the pin. Okay.

Smiley, Tom Mitchell, and Trace Parker defeated Mason Percs, Kyzle, and Angel De La Sombra at 9:50.

* Tarzan Duran, the 3LW champion, was shown pacing back-and-forth in the locker room. We saw Al Snook walking into the building.

2. DJ Powers vs. Breaux Keller. Again, Powers is the 20-year-old rising star who just faced Mike Santana last weekend, and he’s the reason I tuned in. I think I’ve seen Breaux once; he might be in his early 30s with a hint of gray in his dark hair. They traded some quick rollups. Keller hit a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall at 3:30, then a Stinger Splash. DJ dropped him stomach-first across the top rope and hit a running back elbow that sent Keller flying to the floor.

DJ Powers took control and hit a basement dropkick in the ring for a nearfall at 6:30, and he kept Breaux grounded. Powers leapt off the ropes, but Breaux caught him with a punch to the gut. Keller hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 8:30. Powers hit some shoulder blocks into the gut in the corner. He hit a top-rope superplex, and they were both down at 10:30. They traded punches as they got to their feet. Keller hit a swinging faceplant, then a gutbuster over his knees for a believable nearfall. DJ hit a running Claymore Kick for a nearfall. Keller got an inside cradle out of nowhere for the pin. Powers was stunned. Good action.

Breaux Keller defeated DJ Powers at 12:55.

3. Tarzan Duran vs. Byron Simmons. I’ve seen Tarzan at least once before, too. Simmons wore a blue singlet with white and red tassels that had to be somewhat Kurt Angle-inspired, but he’s got a bit of a gut. Duran is the 3LW Legacy Champion, but this is a non-title match. Tarzan wore a mask over half his face, he has multiple tattoos all over his body, and he carried a giant bone to the ring. Standing switches to open. A lot of mat wrestling, which surprised the commentators, as they assumed this would be a brawl. Duran applied a cross-armbreaker at 4:00. Simmons hit a German Suplex and kept Duran grounded.

Simmons hit an armdrag move out of the corner at 7:30. He hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:00. They got up and traded punches. Suddenly, Al Snook ran to ringside and distracted Duran. It allowed Simmons to hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 11:30. Duran hit his finisher — it looks like he’s going to hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker, but instead he flipped Simmons over into a faceplant for the pin. Snook ran into the ring and speared Duran. Snook has a title shot coming, and he’s cashing it in on the next show.

Tarzan Duran defeated Byron Simmons at 12:13.

* An ad ran for the “Red Rose Rumble” this Saturday in Lancaster, Penn. The ad featured EC3, Chavo Guerrero, Tito Santana, and ID prospect Zayda Steel. We then saw a video from Chavo Guerrero, who encouraged people to come see him at that show.

4. Lady Glory and Just Jay vs. JS Hawthorne and Ava Everett. Just Jay is a young Black man. Lady Glory is also young and appears to be of average size, and she’s Puerto Rican (at first glance, she looks a lot like Sirena Linton from WWE’s LFG.) Hawtorne looks like a balding hermit in a sparkling singlet, and the crowd taunted him with a “Shave your back!” chant. The women opened, and the commentators said this is the main show debut for rookie Lady Glory. Ava is several inches taller and easily tossed her into a corner. Jay got in and got some rollups on Everett, so Ava slapped him and rolled to the floor. Hawthorne entered and hit a basement dropkick on Jay at 3:00 and worked him over.

Lady Glory got in and hit some clotheslines on Everett, then a Meteora into the corner. Hawthorne hit a Pounce that sent Lady Glory flying at 5:00; the crowd reacted in aghast. He hit a chokeslam across his knee on her for a nearfall. She escaped and tagged in Jay. Jay did a Gorilla Press on teammate Lady Glory, tossing her to the floor onto the two heels at 6:30. The women got back into the ring and traded forearm strikes. All four now fought in the ring. Hawthorne hit a backhand on Lady Glory that dropped her. She got up and unloaded some forearm strikes on him. Jay dropped Ava with a superkick. Hawthorne hit a piledriver on Jay on the ring apron at 8:00. Ava got a jackknife cover and pinned Lady Glory.

JS Hawthorne and Ava Everett defeated Lady Glory and Just Jay at 8:25.

5. “South Philly’s Finest” Luca Brazzi and Jimmy Konway vs. Shawn Knyte and Big Daddy Cruz for the 3LW Tag Team Titles. I’ve seen Knyte (think a young Kofi!) before on some Fight Life shows. Cruz was listed at 330 pounds; he’s rotund in a black-and-pink singlet. Luca (thick hair, darker complexion) opened against Knyte. The rotund Cruz entered at 2:00. Luca dove through the ropes onto Knyte and Cruz at 3:30.

In the ring, Cruz stood on Luca and they kept Brazzi grounded. Knyte hit a second-rope flying knee drop to the sternum for a nearfall. Konway (think Mance Warner) got a hot tag at 7:30 and he pushed Cruz and Knyte into each other and he hit a flying axe kick. Cruz missed a moonsault and crashed stomach-first. Knyte was pushed over the top rope to the floor. SPF hti a team mid-ring Sliced Bread on Cruz for the pin. It was fine.

“South Philly’s Finest” Luca Brazzi and Jimmy Konway defeated Shawn Knyte and Big Daddy Cruz to retain the 3LW Tag Team Titles at 9:35.

* JS Hawthorne and Ava Everett ran into the ring and attacked Luca and Konway, and hit them with the tag title belts. They want a title shot at the Red Rose Rumble this Saturday!

6. Liviyah vs. Evelyn Carter. Again, Liviyah is a second-generation wrestler and is just 18; she wrestled Kris Statlander last Saturday, and the commentators noted she started training when she was 12. My first time seeing Evelyn, who is crazy a redhead with messed-up makeup, and she laughed maniacally to herself. (Evelyn’s bio shows she primarily wrestles in Texas, so she’s a long way from home! I looked up her photo and it’s her, not a different Evelyn Carter.) They traded shoulder blocks with neither going down.

Based on what the commentators are saying, this is a debut in this promotion for both women. Carter bit Liviyah’s wrist at 1:30 and stomped on her on the mat. She hit a suplex for a nearfall at 3:00 and was in charge. Evelyn choked Liviyah on the mat; when the ref jumped in, Evelyn glared at the ref. She hit a pump kick to the chest at 5:00. Liviyah fired up and hit some clotheslines. She hit a Helluva Kick at 7:00. Carter hit a powerslam and got the pin! Decent for the time given.

Evelyn Carter defeated Liviyah at 7:35.

7. B-Boy vs. Al Snook. Al is bald and wore a loose-fitting jersey. I am always surprised when I see 46-year-old B-Boy wrestle because I know he had retired in April 2023, but obviously that didn’t stick, as he returned in April 2024. (I’ve always thought of B-Boy as the West Coast version of Homicide.) A commentator said it had been 13 years since he last saw B-Boy. (A quick check on cagematch.net shows B-Boy had two other matches this week in Pennsylvania, facing Crowbar and Ruckus. Including those two matches and this one, he’s only had seven matches this year!) A lot of stalling and a feeling-out process to open.

B-Boy clocked him in the jaw at 2:30, and Snook rolled to the floor to regroup. A commentator said B-Boy is now a 27-year pro. They brawled around ringside. (This is the first match that has really left the ring, and the crowd was reacting to it because it was unique.) They got back into the ring at 6:00, and Snook stomped on B-Boy in the corner and raked at his face. They traded chops and forearm strikes while on their knees at 10:30. Snook hit a leaping Flatliner for a nearfall, and we got our first “This is awesome!” chant of the show.

Snook yelled at the referee. The ref hit a stunner on Snook! B-Boy hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 12:30. Snook hit a spear on the ring apron, and B-Boy crashed to the floor. B-Boy barely got into the ring at the nine-count. Snook charged, but B-Boy caught him with a stunner for a believable nearfall. Snook hit a low-blow mule kick with the ref out of position, then a spear for the tainted pin.

Al Snook defeated B-Boy at 15:56.

* Tarzan Duran ran in and attacked Al Snook. He challenged Snook to a match on Sept. 6.

Final Thoughts: Was there a must-see match here? No. Was I entertained, and did this top my (admittedly low) expectations? Yes. I can’t emphasize enough how much having good commentary, good lighting, and on-screen graphics helped my enjoyment of this show. As I noted, I knew four wrestlers entering the show, and as it played out, I saw others that I had seen a few times before (Breaux Keller, Tarzan Duran, Shawn Knyte, Smiley, etc.) So, a good commentary team was essential to introduce me to a lot of wrestlers I really didn’t know. This was also a family-friendly show, which I full-heartedly endorse. Even the brawl of a main event never got gross, and no one bled.

I thought Powers-Keller was really good. Powers is just so sharp at such a young age. He and Liviyah like drove 5.5 hours or more from New England to wrestle here. The dedication from both of them, hitting up shows all over every weekend, is why they have both improved so much. The main event was a fine brawl, and B-Boy just carries himself so well in the ring, and that takes second. Even though it was too short, Liviyah-Evelyn takes third. Evelyn’s bio shows she has had fewer than 50 matches, but fans are going to remember her scary, crazy character. That matters.