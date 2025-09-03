AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight vs. TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Josh Alexander in an all-star eight-man tag match

-Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor for the TBS Championship

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).