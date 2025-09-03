AEW Dynamite results (9/3): Powell’s live review of Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and JetSpeed vs. Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and The Young Bucks, Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor for the TBS Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 309)

September 3, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena

Simulcast live on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] Excalibur checked in on commentary while fans were shown chanting AEW. Gabe Kidd interrupted and said everyone is on his time. Kidd entered the ring and asked where Darby Allin was. Allin appeared to emerge from underneath the ring and then fought with Kidd.

Kidd removed the turnbuckle pad. Allin pulled Kidd into the exposed turnbuckle. Kidd came back and dumped Allin on the exposed turnbuckle. Kidd worked over Allin at ringside. Allin shoved Kidd into the barricade, but Kidd turned around and dropped him with a clothesline.

Allin went up top while Kidd was arguing with fans. Allin hit a top rope Coffin Drop onto Kidd on the floor. Back in the ring, Allin put Kidd down. Wheeler Yuta entered the ring, but Allin quickly sent him back to ringside. Allin pulled out a skateboard with tacks in it. Yuta returned and fought Allin, who quickly got the better of him. Allin went up to and used his feet to drive the skateboard onto Yuta’s back. Allin turned his attention to Kidd, who was down in the corner.

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir came out. The lights went out, and then Hook made his entrance to his weird new entrance music. The music changed, and then Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs came out and ran past Hook. Willow Nightingale showed up and fought with Shfir while various male wrestlers fought one another.

Kidd and Allin apparently went backstage during the brawl, as they were shown on the big screen. Allin avoided Kidd’s attempt to hit him with a hammer. Allin put Kidd down by using a rag with some type of chemical on it. Allin placed Kidd inside a body bag that was chained to a truck, which Allin then drove while dragging Kidd behind him…

Powell’s POV: That was a wild start to the show. I still feel like Kidd needs more promo time to establish himself with AEW fans who don’t follow his work in NJPW. Then again, it may not matter if Allin drags him to his death. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight, and we’re swapping coverage duties next week, so I’ll be covering Dynamite next week as well.

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in from their broadcast table at ringside. Excalibur touted the news that AEW pay-per-views can now be purchased on HBO Max. He also hyped the previously advertised matches. Excalibur set up with footage that recapped the build to the TBS Title match…

Ring announcer Justin Roberts stood in the ring and delivered introductions for the TBS Title match while the champion and challenger made separate entrances…

1. Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor for the TBS Championship. Mone kicked Windsor while the challenger was in the ropes. Mone slid under Windsor and powerbombed her on the apron heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C] Windsor performed a side Russian Leg Sweep and then clotheslined a seated Mone before covering her for a two count.

Windsor put Mone down with a Blue Thunder Bomb and then applied a Sharpshooter. Mone pulled Windsor’s hair to escape, and then applied the Statement Maker, which Windsor rolled out of. Windsor stood up with Mone on her back, but Mone elbowed her and hit a crucifix bomb for a near fall.

Windsor executed a pop-up powerbomb. Both wrestlers were down when Roberts announced that there were ten minutes remaining. Windsor applied a leg and then rolled to the floor with Mone while maintaining the hold. Back inside the ring, Windsor jumped from the middle rope, but Mone caught her and reapplied the Statement Maker. Windsor escaped again, but this time Mone hit a Backstabber. Windor shot up and put Mone down with a clothesline.

A short time later, Windsor hit Mone with a headbutt and then powerbombed her for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Windsor went to the ropes. Mone joined her on the ropes and was knocked down with a headbutt. Mone grabbed Windsor’s arm and flipped her onto the mat.

Mone put Windsor in the Statement Maker. Windsor reached the rope, but Mone pushed off with her foot and rolled Windsor into the middle of the ring while maintaining the hold. Windsor rolled Mone into a pin to break the hold. Windsor went for the Sharpshooter, but Mone kicked her and then rolled her into a pin for the win.

Mercedes Mone beat Alex Windsor in 15:05 to retain the TBS Championship.

After the match, Mone was cocky. Windsor offered a handshake. Mone teased, shaking her hand, and then flipped her off. Windsor tackled Mone and went for the Sharpshooter again, but Mone hit her with one of her title belts. Mone put Windsor in the Statement Maker.

Riho came outa and hit Mone with a top rope double stomp to break the hold. Riho followed up with a dropkick on the seated Mone, who tumbled out of the ring. Riho played to the crowd and then checked on Windsor. Riho picked up the TBS Title belt and looked at it before looking back at Mone and smiling…

Powell’s POV: It was nice to hear Roberts call out the remaining time halfway through the match, even though the time limit didn’t turn out to be a factor. The live crowd was quiet for Windsor’s entrance, but they got into the match.

Backstage, Renee Paquette asked Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs where Hook stands with The Opps. Joe said that was a great question. Hook showed up and told Joe and Hobbs that he didn’t need them to fight his battles. Hook took issue with Joe and Katsuyori Shibata for replacing him “before the body was cold.”

Joe said it was his call, and he did it because opportunity knocked and Hook wasn’t ready. Joe said there would come a time when Hook would need The Opps. He said they would have Hook’s back, whether he likes it or not… [C]

Ricochet delivered a backstage promo while Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun stood by. Ricochet said things are all business for The Hurt Syndicate, but things became personal. Ricochet said the Hurt Syndicate has been relying on their past legacy. Liona fired up and said that’s all they have left. Liona said Brodido may have won the tag titles, but they were the ones who ended the Hurt Syndicate’s reign, and their legacy is next. Ricochet said they aren’t washed up like the Hurt Syndicate. Ricochet said they could settle things in Toronto (All Out). Riocchet said it wasn’t a challenge, it was a demand…

The new banner for Taz entering the 2300 Hall of Fame was shown. Mark Briscoe made his entrance. Taz expressed his gratitude for the induction. Briscoe spoke about how he and his brother fell in love with pro wrestling inside 2300 Arena. Briscoe turned his attention to Don Callis, which drew a “F— Don Callis” chant from the crowd. Briscoe recalled Callis saying he had to beat one of his family members to get a shot at TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher. Briscoe called for Callis to reveal his opponent.

Don Callis made his entrance with Lance Archer and Rocky Romero. Callis informed Briscoe that his opponent will be Konosuke Takeshita on Saturday’s AEW Collision.

Konosuke Takeshita made his entrance and joined Briscoe inside the ring. Briscoe and Takeshita went face-to-face. Takeshita smirked and then exited the ring. Briscoe picked up a mic and said he thinks Callis just likes to mess with his head. Briscoe said he would face Takeshita on Saturday, but he was ready to face one of Callis’s other goons. Romero stepped up, but Callis sent Archer to the ring instead.

2. Mark Briscoe vs. Lance Archer (w/Rocky Romero). Briscoe and Archer started to fight, and then a referee ran out and called for the bell to start the match. Archer chokeslammed Briscoe on the ring steps heading into a PIP break. [C]

Archer hit a buckle bomb and then followed up with a chokeslam for a near fall. Briscoe, who suffered a cut above his right eye, stuffed Archer’s Blackout attempt. Briscoe went to the ropes, but Archer grabbed him by the throat and joined him on the ropes. Briscoe bit Archer’s forehead and then performed a clunky sunset bomb for a two count. Briscoe followed up with Froggy Bow for the win…

Mark Briscoe defeated Lance Archer in 8:00.

Powell’s POV: Collision is shaping up to be a good show with Briscoe vs. Takeshita, and Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia advertised thus far. This match had a couple of clunky moments, but Briscoe’s win gave his character some momentum heading into Saturday’s match.

Footage aired from “earlier today” of AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm delivering a promo from inside the empty venue. Storm begged “every woman with a pulse” to step up and play a role in the greatest show on earth. Storm asked them to give her their best, worst, and everything in between. She said God doesn’t judge. “That’s my job,” Storm said to close… [C]

Renee Paquette interviewed Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander. Cameron said she and Statlander are undefeated as a team. She said they are headed straight to the top for Brodido. Statlander calmed her down and spoke of facing the Triangle of Madness.

Wheeler Yuta showed up. Yuta told Statlander that what he was saying was something from someone else. Yuta said the Death Riders have Statlander’s back. Marina Shafir entered the picture. Statlander looked Shfir in the eye and said she and Yuta could tell their friend that they got his message. Yuta said he was going to go wrestle…

[Hour Two] Yuta, Shafir, and Claudio Castagnoli walked underneath the bleachers during their entrance. Brodido’s entrance followed…

3. “Brodido” Brody King and Bandido vs. Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli (w/Marina Shafir) for the AEW Tag Team Titles. There was an early “F— you, Yuta” chant from the crowd. Bandido went for a top rope crossbody block, but Castagnoli caught him and gave him a backbreaker. Castagnoli dumped Bandido to the floor and then distracted the referee while Yuta worked him over with punches before a PIP break. [C]

Shafir grabbed Bandido’s leg from the floor, which led to the challengers taking offensive control. Shafir stood on the apron and distracted the referee while Jon Moxley came out and ran King into the ring post. Castagnoli tossed Yuta onto Bandido, which led to a near fall. Castagnoli performed the Giant Swing on Bandido, who was still swinging when Yuta dropkicked him. Moxley approached King while the referee was distracted by Castagnoli.

Darby Allin ran out and attacked Moxley. Castagnoli went to ringside and was taken out by King, who then punched Yuta from the floor. Bandido followed up by hitting Yuta with the 21 Plex before pinning him.

“Brodido” Brody King and Bandido defeated Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli in 12:20 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: A nice tag team title defense for the new champions. I could have done without the outside interference, but they are clearly building to Darby vs. Moxley, so at least it served a purpose.

Renee Pacquette spoke with AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada in a parking garage. Paquette mentioned the tension between Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. Okada said Takeshita calls himself The Alpha, but everyone knows that Okada is the top dog in the Don Callis Family… [C]

Renee Paquette interviewed “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP outside the venue and asked if they accepted Ricochet’s challenge to a trios match at All Out. MVP said Ricochet has become a whiny joke. MVP said the Hurt Syndicate commands respect. He accepted the challenge and said he looks forward to lacing up his boots and punching Ricochet in his disrespectful mouth…

Adam Copeland made his entrance. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler attacked Copeland from behind once he was inside the ring. Christian Cage ran out and helped Copeland. Security tried to pull the teams apart. A group of wrestlers that Excalibur said were from ROH came out to help separate the teams. Harwood kicked one of the ROH wrestlers, and then he and Wheeler hit him with a stuff piledriver. Adam Priest stood up to FTR and had to be held back by some of the other ROH wrestlers…

Powell’s POV: Meh. Perhaps it was the big brawl that opened the show, but this was a flat pull-apart segment. While it’s cool that AEW wants to do more with Adam Priest, it was odd to shift the focus to him when they are trying to build to Copeland and Christian vs. FTR at All Out.

A video package spotlighted the Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia feud to set up their latest match for Saturday’s Collision… [C]

Stokely Hathaway was delivering a backstage promo with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler when Harwood spotted Adam Priest and called him over. Priest was apologetic. Wheeler dressed him down, asking him who he thought he was after being on TV once. Wheeler told him to find a partner for Saturday, and FTR will make him famous…

The broadcast team announced Toni Storm, Mina Shriakawa, Harley Cameron, and Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue in the latest all-star eight-person tag, only this time everyone is banned from ringside…

“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson made their entrance. Footage aired of the duo at a pre-show autograph session. Excalibur said they would need to do a lot of $20 meet and greets after losing their company credit cards. TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander made their entrance with Don Callis. “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey came out together. Kenny Omega made his entrance. The final entrance went to AEW World Champion Hangman Page…

4. Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight vs. Kyle Fletcher, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Josh Alexander in an all-star eight-man tag match. Don Callis sat in on commentary. All eight men fought early in the match. The babyfaces cleared the ring and then dove onto the heels from the ring to the floor. Back in the ring, Page got the better of Alexander before a PIP break. [C]

Bailey and Alexander had a nice exchange. Alexander set up for a move while both men were on the ringside barricade, but Knight took out Alexander with a dive from the top rope. Nick and Fletcher teamed up for a TK Driver on Knight in the ring, and then Nick immediately hit the same move with Matt from the apron to the floor on Bailey. Fletcher and the Bucks posed going into the PIP break. [C]