WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Linda McMahon, Mike Adamle, Bobby Fulton, Abyss, Emi Sakura, Naruki Doi, Heavy Metal, Jay Strongbow

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. The show features Michin vs. Chelsea Green in a dumpster match. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Saturday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Thursday in Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-Linda McMahon is 76.

-Former WWE broadcaster Mike Adamle is 75.

-Bobby Fulton (James Hines) is 64.

-Heavy Metal (Erick Ruiz) is 54.

-Chris “Abyss” Parks is 51.

-Emi Sakura (Emi Motokawa) is 48.

-Naruki Doi is 44.

-The late Jay Strongbow (Luke Joseph Scarpa) was born on October 4, 1928. He died at age 83 on April 3, 2012.