AEW Dynamite rating: The Dynamite 5 anniversary edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 680,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from the 702,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.20 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.23 rating in the same demo. AEW ran opposite the MLB playoffs, but the numbers are still disappointing given that it was the anniversary show with two major matches. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 895,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating for its debut on The CW network, which also ran against the MLB playoffs and an hour of the U.S. Vice Presidential debate. One year ago, the October 4, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 800,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the WrestleDream fallout edition.