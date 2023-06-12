WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for Jey Uso’s decision segment and four MITB qualifiers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.278 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.563 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished second in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.73 rating. The NBA Finals game finished first with a whopping 3.23 rating in the key demo. The June 10, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.290 million viewers and a 0.57 rating.