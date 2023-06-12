Exclusive negotiating window closes for Fox and NBCU regarding WWE TV rights

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The exclusive negotiation period with Fox and NBCU for WWE programming rights have concluded. The Fox window closed last month, while the NBCU window closed more recently. Meanwhile, NewYorkPost.com’s Andrew Marchand lists the incumbents, FX, ESPN, Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon, and Apple as being among the outlets that have shown interest in the rights to Raw and/or Smackdown. Marchand also mentioned that WBD and AEW do not have an exclusive agreement.

Powell’s POV: It’s hard to know what to believe now that WWE is contractually allowed to negotiate new deals, as it’s obviously in the company’s best interest to play up the number of suitors for leverage purposes. With leverage in mind, I’m not surprised that WWE didn’t strike new deals with Fox or NBCU during the exclusive negotiating period. Finally, it’s worth noting that Disney acquired FX as part of their acquisition of 21st Century Fox.