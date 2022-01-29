AJ Styles on which wrestler he wants to face at WrestleMania, teaming with Omos

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
DAZN Royal Rumble media day interview with AJ Styles
Interviewer: Steven Muehlhausen
Available at DAZN.com
Styles on who he wants to face at WrestleMania: “I want Edge. I feel like it’s one of the last dream matches I have left. And the fact that it wasn’t possible a couple of years ago due to him not being cleared is something I really want. The fact he came back now makes that match a definite possibility, and I’d like to have at WrestleMania.”
Styles on teaming with Omos: “It was enlightening to team with Omos. It is incredible to be able to help better the product in WWE and build for the future.”
Be the first to comment