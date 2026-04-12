AEW Dynasty polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

AEW Dynasty Poll: Vote for the best match

MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

FTR vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Tag Titles

Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW Continental Championship

Casino Gauntlet match for the vacant TNT Title

The Dogs vs. The Conglomeration for the AEW Trios Titles

Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet