AEW All Out pay-per-view date and location announced

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW All Out is returning to the Windy City. The annual pay-per-view will be held on Saturday, September 26, in Chicago, Illinois, at NOW Arena. Early access premium tickets are available now, and the general sale starts next Monday.

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan made the announcement today on Q101 Radio in Chicago. I do not believe it’s a coincidence that the announcement was made today when WWE Raw is in Chicago. I’m still not a fan of holding All In one month and coming back with All Out the next. I’m surprised the company never bothered to rebrand All Out after Khan acquired the rights to the All In name when he purchased the Ring of Honor brand in 2022.

As announced by @Q101Chicago, #AEWAllOut is returning to the @NOW_Arena in Chicago on Saturday, September 26! Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 7/13. Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access and more at https://t.co/h4nYfXgfqr pic.twitter.com/yEODAuiKv3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)