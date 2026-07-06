Netflix releases the WWE Unreal season three trailer

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The trailer is out for the new season of WWE Unreal. Check out the trailer for season three, which premieres on Tuesday, July 21, below or via the Netflix YouTube Channel.

Powell’s POV: It will be interesting to see if the creative forces spend as much time patting themselves on the back for aborting John Cena’s heel run as they did for the actual heel turn in season two. Bron Breakker’s part in the trailer stood out as the most interesting aspect, along with Paul Levesque saying they need to pull the trigger on somebody. Season three consists of five 50-minute episodes that will be released simultaneously on July 21.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)