Brie Bella expresses frustration and understanding over having a three-minute match on Smackdown

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Nikki and Brie Show

Hosts: Nikki Bella and Brie Bella

Available via SiriusXM (video below)

Brie expresses frustration over her three-minute match on WWE Smackdown: “So, you know, when I was told, I’ve been pitching a while to have a singles match. I’ve been wanting it forever, so when I finally was like, ‘Oh, I get a singles match,’ I was super excited. When I heard the times, I was bummed, but also I understand, you know, Smackdown is back to two hours. It’ll be two hours until January, so all of a sudden, when you’re have all these storylines going on Smackdown, and it’s a three hour show, and then boom, you get cut down to two hours, you’re back to fighting for TV time, and you know, they’re gonna condense a lot of stuff, so a part of me understood it.

“I mean, obviously, I won’t lie. I was bummed, so for me, this is how I look at it is that, you know, they tried to get a bunch of stuff in, and obviously, I’m always grateful to be on the card. I mean, did I make jokes when I went back? Paige and I were like, ‘How did I lose my time? How did I lose my time?’ You know, of course, I’m gonna make jokes and like, ‘If there’s anyone we can give three minutes to, it’s Brie Bella, because she’s from the Diva Era,’ and I did. And I did a lot with the three minutes, and I was like, You know what? Because Paige is, you know, she was honest, like, ‘Are you bummed?’ I’m not gonna lie. I’m not here to, you know, stroke anyone and make anyone feel good about themselves. I was bummed, of course, but I’m like, I think I left the fans wanting more. I’ll admit, like, even when I heard my time, before I got to the building, I was pissed, but then I was like, ‘You know what, Brie? Look what I get to do for a living.'”