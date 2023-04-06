Auschwitz Memorial museum calls out WWE for using footage of the concentration camp during a WrestleMania video

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The Auschwitz Memorial Museum issued a statement regarding WWE using B-Roll footage of the concentration camp during Dominik Mysterio’s entrance video at WrestleMania. “The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call ‘an editing mistake’,” reads a the state on the museum’s Twitter page. “Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz.” WWE did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for a comment.
Powell’s POV: WWE should address this with an apology and an honest explanation.
