ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Athena vs. Miyo Yamashita for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Christopher Daniels for the ROH Pure Championship

-Jay Lethal vs. Darius Martin

-Daniel Garcia vs. Tracy Williams

-Rush and Dralistico vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo

-Mark Briscoe, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Shane Taylor, JD Drake, and Anthony Henry

-Tony Nese vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Notorious Mimi vs. Willow Nightingale

-Steve Somerset and Stephen Azure vs. Vincent and Dutch

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on Wednesday in Long Island, New York at UBS Arena. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written review will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).