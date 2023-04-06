ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Athena vs. Miyo Yamashita for the ROH Women’s Championship
-Wheeler Yuta vs. Christopher Daniels for the ROH Pure Championship
-Jay Lethal vs. Darius Martin
-Daniel Garcia vs. Tracy Williams
-Rush and Dralistico vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo
-Mark Briscoe, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Shane Taylor, JD Drake, and Anthony Henry
-Tony Nese vs. Konosuke Takeshita
-Notorious Mimi vs. Willow Nightingale
-Steve Somerset and Stephen Azure vs. Vincent and Dutch
Powell’s POV: The show was taped on Wednesday in Long Island, New York at UBS Arena. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written review will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
