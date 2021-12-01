12/01 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 184): Shane Taylor returns to discuss the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, the major changes in ROH, the state of the independent scene, his pro wrestling future, whether he is looking at Final Battle as his last appearance for ROH

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Shane Taylor returning to discuss the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, major changes in ROH, the state of the independent scene, his pro wrestling future, whether he is approaching Final Battle as his last ROH appearance, and much more…

