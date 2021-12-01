What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the NXT WarGames go-home show

December 1, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 637,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 625,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 34th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a .15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from week’s .14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: A pair of NBA games on TNT led Tuesday’s cable ratings. The numbers were solid for NXT and it will be interesting to see if the numbers go up coming out of Sunday’s NXT WarGames event.

