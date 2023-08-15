CM Punk reportedly sent an apology text to Hangman Page regarding AEW Collision promo

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
CM Punk reportedly apologized to “Hangman” Adam Page for his “peg warmer” promo that occurred in front of the live crowd after Saturday’s AEW Collision. WrestlingObserver.com reported that Punk sent an apologetic text message but did not add whether there was any additional dialogue between the two parties.
Powell’s POV: Baby steps? The good news is that people are talking about AEW heading into the All In and All Out events. The bad news is that people are talking about the latest Brawl Out fallout rather than All In and All Out.
Meltzer has been putting out so much BS about the Punk drama that I literally stop reading any story that has WON as the source. Sadly, CNN exists because people believe what they WANT to believe, and so do wrestling news sites and dirtsheets.
IF anyone believes Punk decides who stays and who goes from the backstage area, you’re delusional. And, a viewer of the aforementioned “news” channel.
Which network paid $787 million for lying to you, Angry Mike? I’m not a defender of any of the cable news networks, but $787 million…
PW Insider says no and also says that AEW sources have stated that Hangmadam wasn’t removed from Saturday’s show or arena in any way at all.
If you believe a single word Dave Meltzer says, you’re a moron.