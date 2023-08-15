CM Punk reportedly sent an apology text to Hangman Page regarding AEW Collision promo

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CM Punk reportedly apologized to “Hangman” Adam Page for his “peg warmer” promo that occurred in front of the live crowd after Saturday’s AEW Collision. WrestlingObserver.com reported that Punk sent an apologetic text message but did not add whether there was any additional dialogue between the two parties.

Powell’s POV: Baby steps? The good news is that people are talking about AEW heading into the All In and All Out events. The bad news is that people are talking about the latest Brawl Out fallout rather than All In and All Out.