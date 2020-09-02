NXT TV viewership for Super Tuesday featuring the four-way Ironman match for the vacant NXT Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 849,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 824,000 viewers who watched last week’s unopposed Wednesday night show.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished tenth in the 18-49 demographic last night. This episode will be replayed tonight on Syfy opposite AEW Dynamite. NXT will air on Tuesday again next week due to USA Network’s coverage of the NHL Playoffs, which are apparently still happening despite my Boston Bruins being eliminated by an excellent Tampa Bay Lightning squad.



