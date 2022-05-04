AEW Dynamite in Baltimore (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Scott Armstrong, Orange Cassidy, Brad Maddox, Alicia Webb, Jim Steele, Mr. Fuji, Dory Funk Sr.

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The show includes Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez to unify the ROH Women’s Championship. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Baltimore. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 32 percent of the vote. A finished second with 30 percent. I gave the show a B- grade and felt that the first hour was stronger than the second hour.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a majority B grade with 41 of the vote in our post show poll. F finished the usual second with 31 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE referee Scott Armstrong is 63.

-Jim Steele (James Rocha) is 55.

-Alicia Webb, who worked as Ryan Shamrock, is 43.

-Orange Cassidy (James Cipperly) is 38.

-Brad Maddox (Tyler Kluttz Warner) is 38.

-The late Mr. Fuji (Harry Fujiwara) was born on May 4, 1934. He died at age 82 on August 28, 2016.

-The late Dory Funk Sr. was born on May 4, 1919. He died of a heart attack at age 54 on June 3, 1973.