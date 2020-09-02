9/2 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. MJF’s lawyer Mark Sterling, Santana and Ortiz vs. Best Friends, Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela, The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express vs. Private Party, Christopher Daniels, and Frankie Kazarian, final hype for All Out

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 48)

Live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired September 2, 2020 on TNT

The show opened with Jim Ross welcoming the audience to the show. Tony Shiavone and Excalibur joined him at the commentary desk. Best Friends will face Santana and Ortiz on the show, and a video package aired to highlight their feud. After the video package, Santana and Ortiz made their entrance, but were jumped by Best Friends before they got to the ring.

Santana and Ortiz quickly turned the tables and beat down Chuck on the floor. Trent got ran into the stage equipment by Ortiz, but came back a moment later with a dive to take down Santa and Ortiz. Trent and Chuck tried to suplex Santana onto the steps, but Ortiz made the save. The match has yet to officially start. Ortiz choked Trent as Chuck grabbed some chairs. Santana was sent over the barricade to the spectator area. Trent took down Ortiz with a spear after rebounding from the railing. Chuck built a fort out of chairs next to the ring, but Satana interrupted him by hitting him with his own chair from the outside.

Chuck landed a back body drop on Santana onto the ramp, but then got tossed into chair fort off the stage. The match then officially started in the ring.

1. Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz: Chuck was laid out on his pile of chairs, and Santana and Ortiz isolated Trent in the ring. Trent was dropped onto the top rope, and took a nasty fall on his head when he landed on the ropes with his knees instead of his stomach. Chuck rallied back into the match and sent Santana and Ortiz to the floor. He dove into Ortiz at ringside, but Santana leapfrogged a spear attempt and Trent collided with the barricade.

Back in the ring, Trent fought away from Santana and made the tag to Chuck, who had re-entered the match. Chuck cleared the ring and sent Santana and Ortiz to the floor, and dove onto them at ringside. Chuck landed Sole Food and a Falcon Arrow on Santana for a near fall. He then landed a knee to Santana, and tagged in Trent. He entered and landed a kick to the face of Santana. He then went out to the apron for a springboard, but was knocked onto the ring steps by Santana.

There was a clumsy pinfall spot in the corner after Trent landed a Crunchy on Ortiz. The ref just kind of stopped counting after Ortiz failed to grab the ropes with his arm. Santana produced a collapsible baton from under the ring, and hit Trent with it. They then hit Trent with their Street Sweeper finisher for the win.

Santana and Ortiz defeated Best Friends at 7:13

After the match, we got an MJF promo. He said there was only one outcome on Sunday, and that was him becoming AEW Champion. His staffer Lee walked up and said that his lawyer Mark had locked himself in a room. MJF had Wardlow kick the door down and pull him out. MJF then told the lawyer that he understood that he was afraid, but there was nothing scarier than being in a position to be in the way of his goals. He told Mark he had two options, he could get in the ring against Moxley, or he could find himself in a wood chipper. He asked him which monster he wanted to deal with tonight?

Moxley vs. Mark was plugged for later, along with Joey Janela in action, and an interview with Kenny Omega. JR said Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb will take place later. In the arena, SCU made their entrance for the next match…[c]

My Take: MJF showed some good intensity at the end of his promo. The show opening tag match was good for the most part, but the sloppy finish let off a lot of the steam they built up. I’m looking forward to seeing how Thunder Rosa performs in her first AEW appearance.