NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

-Dexter Lumis vs. Austin Theory.

-Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah Scott.

-LA Knight’s in-ring debut.

-Jordan Devlin appears.

Powell’s POV: Despite multiple reports of a COVID outbreak at the WWE Performance Center, NXT has not announced any changes to the lineup as of this update. Obviously, we’ll let you know if that changes. Join me for tonight’s live review at 7CT/8ET. John Moore has the night off and will be covering Friday’s Smackdown television show. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review of NXT shortly after the show.