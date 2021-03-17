AEW Dynamite preview: The St. Patrick’s Day Slam lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

-Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in an unsanctioned lights out match.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.

-Matt Hardy, Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt, and Bear Country in a ten-man tag match.

-Rey Fenix vs. Angelico.

-Jade Cargill in action.

-Tony Schiavone interviews Sting and Darby Allin.

-Christian Cage speaks.

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s episode was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Tony Khan stated on Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show that the Rhodes vs. Penta match will open Dynamite. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite on Wednesdays at 7CT/8ET. My weekly audio review for Dot Net Members will be available on Thursday this week because I will be covering the NXT television show. We’ll get back to same night audio reviews of Dynamite next week.