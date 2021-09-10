ROH Death Before Dishonor, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NJPW Strong and WWE 205 Live coverage, Don Muraco, Steve Keirn, Rain, Matt Morgan, Trevor Murdoch, Drake Younger, Mr. Wrestling II

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. The main event has Bandido vs. EC3 vs. Brody King vs. Demonic Flamita in a four-way elimination match for the ROH World Championship. The show begins with the First Hour Free at 6CT/7ET and the main pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. The event is available via pay-per-view television, FITE TV, and HonorClub.

We are looking for reports from this weekend’s WWE live events in Washington DC and Albany, New York, tonight’s WWE Smackdown in New York City, and Monday’s WWE Raw in Boston. If you are going to any of these shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from New York at Madison Square Garden. The show features the return of Brock Lesnar. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage is was taped on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio at Fifth Third Arena. The show features Andrade El Idolo vs. Pac. Join Dot Net staffer John Moore for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. John’s audio review will be available late tonight for Dot Net Members.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written and audio reviews are normally available by Saturday along with his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Don Muraco is 72.

-Steve Keirn is 70.

-Matt Morgan is 45.

-Mike DiBiase is 44.

-NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch (William Mueller) is 41.

-Rain (Bonnie Maxon Gray) is 40. She also worked as Payton Banks in TNA.

-Former WWE referee Drake Younger (f/k/a Drake Wuertz) is 37.

-The late Mr. Wrestling II (John Walker) was born on September 10, 1934. He died on June 10, 2020.