WWE Elimination Chamber poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event received a B grade from 41 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. C finished second with 20 percent of the vote.

-35 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Logan Paul in an Elimination Chamber match. CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship finished second with 34 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show a B- grade, while I went with a B grade. Last year’s Elimination Chamber finished with A as the top grade with 69 percent of our voters, while the 2024 event received a B grade from 47 percent of the voters, and the 2023 show received an A grade from 65 percent of the vote. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote.