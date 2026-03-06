WWE Smackdown results (3/6): Powell’s live review of Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship, Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley, Carmelo Hayes’s U.S. Title open challenge

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,385)

Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

Simulcast live March 6, 2026, on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with an Elimination Chamber recap video… Joe Tessitore, who was joined by Wade Barrett on commentary, spoke while shots aired of Cody Rhodes, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley with Damian Priest, and WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill. A graphic listed Jade and Ripley meeting face-to-face…

Powell’s POV: The email update that WWE sent out on Friday afternoon listed that Ripley would address her WrestleMania 42 match with Jade. This was a change from the previously advertised face-to-face meeting, so it’s good to see the graphic that made it clear the face-to-face meeting is still on. On a side note, WrestleTix reported roughly an hour ago that the venue was set up for 8,751 with 8,264 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 20,500.

Randy Orton made his entrance to a strong reaction. He gave extra attention to a young fan who stood behind the barricade. Orton noted that he has only main-evented WrestleMania twice. He said it doesn’t matter who you are; there are no guarantees you will go to WrestleMania, let alone be in the main event.

Orton said he wasn’t handed the opportunity. “I earned this son of a bitch,” Orton said. He said he didn’t know who his WrestleMania opponent would be, but we’ll all find out together within a few hours. Orton said he has different feelings about facing either Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes, but his approach will be the same, and he will leave Las Vegas as the WWE Champion.

Orton said he plans to accomplish that by using the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment. Orton was unable to finish saying RKO because the lights went out, and then entrance music played.

Trick Williams stood on the stage and boasted that he had finally arrived. Orton clapped. Trick said he Orton took his spot. He also took issue with Orton saying he’s not 6’5”. Trick entered the ring while Orton laughed and acted like he wanted to stand back-to-back to find out Trick’s height. Trick continued to speak until Orton dropped him with an RKO…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis speaking in his office with U.S. Champion Carmelo Hayes. Aldis played up the person who accepted Hayes’s open challenge, but Hayes said he didn’t want to know who it was…

Carmelo Hayes made his entrance while ring announcer Mark Nash introduced him before a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: If Orton is 6’5” as he’s billed, then he’s right about Trick’s height. Trick wore his “Lemon Pepper Steppers” and still appeared to be shorter than Orton. Update: ESPN listed Trick as 6’2”, while the University of South Carolina billed him as 6’3” during his college football days.

AAA Latin American Champion Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. made his entrance as the challenger while wearing his title belt. A brief video package aired on Wagner…

1. Carmelo Hayes vs. AAA Latin American Champion Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. for the U.S. Championship. The show went to a picture-in-picture break early in the match. [C] Late in the match, Wagner jumped from the middle rope into the First 48, which led to Hayes getting a near fall. Wagner came back with a nice sit-out powerbomb for a good near fall. Wagner went for a top rope moonsault, but Hayes rolled out of the way. Hayes hit Nothing But Net and scored the pin.

Carmelo Hayes defeated AAA Latin American Champion Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. in 10:20 to retain the U.S. Championship.

After the match, Hayes got Wagner’s title belt, helped him to his feet, and handed the belt to him. Hayes raised Wagner’s arm, and then Wagner bowed in response…

Powell’s POV: The fans were quiet when Wagner was introduced as the challenger. They pepped up during the match, which was fine, but there was no reason to view Wagner as a threat to win.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Ilja Dragunov, who spoke glowingly about his mother, labeling her the greatest warrior he’s ever known. He said that when people call him a warrior, he takes pride in it because that came from his mother. Dragunov said he would wait to challenge for the U.S. Championship until he feels like a warrior again.

The Miz showed up and took issue with Dragunov waiting. Kit Wilson interrupted and spoke of Dragunov having toxic masculinity. Dragunov indicated that he wanted to face one of them. After he left, Miz said this was Wilson’s opportunity… [C]

A graphic noted that Randy Orton has held 14 world titles, tying him for third all-time…

Backstage, Damian Priest spoke with Nick Aldis. Priest said he heard he had a match and wondered who it was against. “Didn’t he tell you?” Aldis asked. R-Truth showed up and said he and Priest are both in turmoil. Aldis explained that they had a spot in the Tag Team Turmoil match. Priest said winning the tag team titles sounded good to him.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre approached Aldis after Priest and Truth exited. McIntyre recalled his agreement that Cody would not get another title shot unless he won the Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber match. McIntyre said Cody didn’t win either match told Aldis to make it right.

Aldis recalled McIntyre saying he would let things happen the way they should. Aldis said McIntyre went back on his word, so he returned the favor. Aldis said it was time for McIntyre to put up or shut up unless he chose to forfeit. McIntyre said Cody would have to pry the title from his cold, dead hands…

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions “The Irresistible Forces” Lash Legend and Nia Jax were introduced. The duo headed to the ring for their championship celebration. There was a table in the ring with champagne on it. They gloated, grabbed champagne glasses, and held up their title belts.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair came out and said they would be the first challengers. U.S. Women’s Champion Giulia and Kiana James came out. James recalled beating Flair in an Elimination Chamber qualifier and then eliminating Bliss from the Elimination Chamber match. Once they were in the ring, Giulia yelled a lot. Nick Aldis came out and booked Bliss and Flair vs. Giulia and James to determine the No. 1 contenders… [C]

2. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. U.S. Women’s Champion Giulia and Kiana James to become No. 1 contenders to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The match was joined in progress. James went for a standing moonsault, but Flair put her knees up.

[Hour Two] Bliss and Giulia tagged in. Bliss hit a basement dropkick and sent Giulia to the floor. Bliss dove off the apron, but James caught her and then dropped her on the apron. Giulia roughed up Bliss on the floor before a PIP break. [C]

Late in the match, Flair put Giulia down with a German suplex. James ran in, but Bliss put her down with a DDT. Flair hit Giulia with the Natural Selection before covering her for the three count.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair beat U.S. Women’s Champion Giulia and Kiana James to become No. 1 contenders to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: In another sign of how the dynamic has changed between them, Giulia was pinned rather than James. That would not have happened a month or two ago.

The broadcast team spoke at their desk about how the main event would be Cody Rhodes’s last chance to main event WrestleMania 42. They set up a video from Jelly Roll, who congratulated Randy Orton and said he was coming to see him next week. Jelly Roll said he was coming to see Cody, too, and wished him good luck against Drew McIntyre, adding that Cody knows how much he hates McIntyre…

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Cody Rhodes, who said he just wants to point at the WrestleMania sign. He said he’s faced obstacle after obstacle, and now the only one that remains is Drew McIntyre. Cody said he hopes that the next time he and Kelley speak, she’ll be talking to the new WWE Champion.

Sami Zayn showed up and spoke with Cody. There were some boos for Zayn, who said he wasn’t trying to get in Cody’s head before his big match. Zayn said it’s crazy that the match was even happening to begin with. Cody asked him what was crazy about it.

Zayn said he let it go when Cody beat him to qualify for the Elimination Chamber, but Cody lost the Elimination Chamber match. Zayn said everything falls into Cody’s lap. “You’re getting a second chance, and you know who’s not getting a second chance, me,” Zayn said.

Cody got upset and said it sounded like Zayn was posturing and politicking for a title match even though he hasn’t even won the title yet. Zayn got upset and asked if Cody thought he was being self-serving and trying to snake his way into a title match. Cody said he didn’t know and told Zayn to tell him.

Zayn yelled that he didn’t know either. Zayn said he came to tell Cody good luck, but it turned into “all of this.” Zayn said that while Cody may not believe it, he wants what’s best for him. Zayn told Cody to do what he does best and become the WWE Champion again. “Okay,” Cody responded before walking away. Zayn knocked a couple of water bottles off a crate and screamed…

Powell’s POV: The friction between Cody and Zayn has made their recent segments some of the most compelling on recent WWE television.

The broadcast team set up footage of Trick Williams appearing on The Breakfast Club. Trick said football is a beautiful sport, and he played it for 20 years, but it’s very American. Trick said people in other countries are chanting “Whoop That Trick”…

“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin made their entrance for the Tag Team Turmoil match… [C]

3. Tag Team Turmoil for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles. The match started with the Guns vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer, whose entrance was not televised. Tessitore told fans to think of Tag Team Turmoil as a tag team gauntlet match. Axiom and Frazer were in offensive control heading into an early break. [C]

Axiom covered Sabin. Shelley put his partner’s leg over the bottom rope to break it up, but Frazer moved Sabin’s leg. The referee missed it and made the three count. Shelley was upset with Frazer and the referee.

The Motor City Machine Guns were eliminated by Axiom and Nathan Frazer in 7:50.

The next entrants were “Los Garza” Angel and Berto. They mauled Axiom and Frazer. A short time later, Berto shoved Frazer from the top rope to the floor. Angel and Berto hit their finisher on Axiom, and then Berto pinned him.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer were eliminated by “Los Garza” Angel and Berto in 10:20.

The next entrants were Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, who came out with Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross. [C] Lumis and Gacy set up Garza for their finisher, but Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa came out. Loa interfered while Tama caused a distraction, and then Garza rolled up Lumis.

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy were eliminated by “Los Garza” Angel and Berto in roughly 15:50.

The next entrants were Damian Priest and R-Truth. Lumis and Gacy fought Angel and Garza to the back while Priest and Truth were coming out before a PIP break. [C] In the end, Damian Priest hit a South of Heaven chokeslam on Garza while Truth performed an AA on Angel. Priest pinned Garza.

Damian Priest and R-Truth defeated “Los Garza” Angel and Berto in roughly 23:10 to win Tag Team Turmoil to earn a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Tessitore hyped the upcoming WWE Championship match, and the Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley segment… [C]

Powell’s POV: What a joke. I like Priest and Truth, but I’m so sick of watching actual tag teams get pushed aside for makeshift teams consisting of two singles wrestlers. Smackdown is three hours, meaning they have plenty of time. So now what’s the excuse for the terrible booking of the tag team division?

Randy Orton was shown walking backstage when Sami Zayn approached him. Zayn said he was really happy for Orton. Zayn recalled Cody qualifying for the Elimination Chamber match when Drew McIntyre got involved, and Zayn tried to do the right thing. Zayn said Orton did the same thing to Cody during the Elimination Chamber match.

Zayn asked Orton how he does it. He questioned how Orton could talk about Cody the way he does and then drop him the second he turns his back. Orton asked if Zayn wanted him to be honest. “Sometimes, sometimes you gotta be selfish,” Orton said.

Zayn asked if that makes Orton a bad person. Orton said he didn’t know, but it did make him a 14-time world champion. Zayn wished Orton luck and said he really hopes he wins number 15. Orton stopped Zayn from leaving and told him he believes in him, and Zayn just needs to believe in himself. Orton pointed at his head and said, “Maybe try listening to the voice.”

Aleister Black and Zelina showed up after Orton exited. Black told Zayn not to worry about Orton. Zelina said he couldn’t help himself. “It’s just the nature of the beast,” Black said…

Powell’s POV: Another strong segment involving Zayn.

Rhea Ripley made her entrance to big cheers. Ripley said that since Jade Cargill had a lot to say to her, she should come out and say it to her face.

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill made her entrance. Once in the ring, Jade extended her left hand, which Ripley apprehensively shook. Jade said she gave Ripley a handshake because she respects her, her accomplishments, and how the people love her. Jade said she also respects how she earned the title shot at WrestleMania.

Jade said she respects how hard Ripley has worked to build her body, but she’s not impressed. Jade said Ripley’s arms are big, but hers are bigger. She said Ripley’s legs are powerful, but her legs are more powerful. Jade said she would beat the hell out of Ripley at WrestleMania, and there’s nothing that she could do about it “because I’m that bitch.” Jade dropped the mic.

Ripley extended her right hand and smiled. Jade smiled and then shook her hand. Ripley told Jade that she respects her honesty. She said she knows what Jade thinks about her. Ripley conceded that Jade impresses her physically and conceded that what Jade said about having bigger arms and legs may be true.

Ripley asked Jade if she thought she would stay down if she took Jade’s best shot. Ripley said, no, and then said that Jade wouldn’t get up if she took her best shot. Ripley said Jade’s body is built for show, whereas her body is built for fighting.

Ripley said Jade works out to make her body aesthetically pleasing, while Ripley works out so her body can survive and thrive in the ring. Ripley said she will take Jade’s title by force, and there’s not a damn thing that she can do about it. “Because I’m that bitch,” Ripley said before holding up the mic and then dropping it.

[Hour Three] Ripley exited the ring. Jade held up her title belt while they continued to lock their eyes on one another…

Backstage, Johnny Gargano was lying on a production crate while Alex Shelley asked Candice LeRae what happened to the real Gargano.

Chris Sabin showed up and asked what the hell was going on. He took issue with them losing their match, only to have Shelley’s first actions be to come backstage and console Gargano. Shelley said he thought Sabin and others had been cruel to Gargano lately. Sabin asked why Shelley why he didn’t break up the pin during their match. Shelley said he did, and Sabin could watch the replay and see for himself. Sabin said they needed to talk, and then they made their exit.

LeRae told Gargano that he can’t keep doing this. She told him to get up and get back to being Johnny Wrestling, who believes you can do it yourself. Gargano stood up and said LeRae was right. “Let’s go,” Gargano said. LeRae asked him where, and he said to the ring…

Powell’s POV: Hey, maybe if Shelley and Sabin split up, they can be singles wrestlers who eventually form a makeshift tag team. It seems like the best chance they have of being pushed again at this point.

Tessitore hyped the WWE Championship match… [C]

A Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy video interrupted a WWE Hall of Fame plug. He spoke about Solo Sikoa becoming attached to something that doesn’t belong to him. He said he wouldn’t rest until it’s returned to him. He said Solo’s family would look over their shoulders and realize there was nothing left to do but run…

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were inside the ring. Gargano said he’s one of the best pro wrestlers in the world, and he’s tired of pretending that he’s not. Gargano said it’s time that everyone remembers who he is. More importantly, he said it’s time for him to remember who he is. Gargano said he needs to be Johnny Wrestling again and then issued an open challenge. Oba Femi made his entrance…

4. Oba Femi vs. Johnny Gargano (w/Candice LeRae). Gargano wrestled the match in his regular clothes. Gargano went right at Oba, who knocked him off his feet with a punch. Oba hit five running elbows on Gargano in a corner of the ring. Oba performed the Puff Puff Toss and then hit the Fall From Grace for the win…

Oba Femi defeated Johnny Gargano in 1:05.

Powell’s POV: I was happy when Gargano got fired up while talking about being Johnny Wrestling again, only to feel disappointment for the first time during an Oba Femi squash match.

Jade Cargill was walking backstage when Michin held her kendo stick in front of her. B-Fab stood by while Michin talked about getting her shot at the title. Jade said she’s done talking and would see Michin next week… Tessitore hyped the main event… [C]

Danhausen approached Nick Aldis backstage. Danhausen said Aldis could get him his Hall of Fame induction this year by finding him a mentor who would shoot him straight to the top. Aldis said it wasn’t his job to do that, but then he told him to hold that thought.

Aldis spotted The Miz, who was on the phone, and played up the idea of having him mentor someone. Aldis introduced Miz to Danhausen, who offered a handshake that Miz ignored. Danhausen said Miz would get him a WWE championship and his own television show. Miz said he wouldn’t mentor him. Danhausen said he would or he would be cursed. Miz laughed and turned away from Danhausen, who told him to remember what happened to Dominik Mysterio. When Miz turned back, Danhausen was gone…

The broadcast team hyped the following for next week’s Smackdown in Phoenix: WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill vs. Michin in a non-title match, an appearance by Jelly Roll, and the contract signing for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania with Randy Orton and the winner of tonight’s main event…

A video package recapped the history between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. Separate shots aired of both men standing backstage while suspenseful music played… [C]

Cody Rhodes made his entrance for the main event, followed by Drew McIntyre. Mark Nash delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match… [C]

5. Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship. Charles Robinson was the referee. McIntyre left the ring when the bell rang to start the match. Cody followed and worked him over on the floor. Back in the ring, McIntyre took offensive control until Cody caught him with a Cody Cutter.

Cody set up for CrossRhodes, but McIntyre left the ring. Cody followed, and this time McIntyre pulled Cody’s left arm into the ring post casing. McIntyre targeted Cody’s left arm and elbow. Cody eventually rallied with a superplex. Cody put McIntyre in the Figure Four, which McIntyre broke by wrenching on Cody’s bad arm. McIntyre rolled to the floor.

Cody hit a suicide dive. Cody set up for CrossRhodes on top of the broadcast table. McIntyre hit Cody to break it, and the table collapsed. Fans chanted for tables. Cody pulled one out from underneath the ring. McIntyre cut off Cody and put him through the sponsored table with a powerbomb.

McIntyre rolled Cody back inside the ring and hit Cody with his own CrossRhodes finisher for a near fall. McIntyre set up for a Claymore Kick, but Cody caught him with a kick and then hit McIntyre with a Claymore Kick of his own, which led to a near fall.

McIntyre scooped up Cody and spun around. The referee had to duck to avoid Cody’s legs. Cody sent McIntyre toward the corner, and McIntyre stopped short of running into the referee. Cody went for a Disaster Kick, but McIntyre pulled the referee in front of him. REF BUMP!!!

Cody hit CrossRhodes moments later, but the referee was still down. Cody motioned for another official. Referee Dan Engler ran out. When Cody turned around, McIntyre drilled him with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre covered Cody for a near fall.

McIntyre ran Cody through the ropes and sent his left shoulder into the ring post. The referee jawed at McIntyre, who dropped him with a Glasgow Kiss. REF BUMP!!! McIntyre went to the timekeeper’s area and returned with a chair. The original referee, Robinson, was back on his feet.

Jacob Fatu showed up and ripped the chair away from McIntyre, who was rolled up by Cody for a near fall. McIntyre kicked Cody and put him down with a Future Shock DDT. McIntyre went for a Claymore Kick, but Cody avoided it. Cody hit a Super Cody Cutter and fired up. Cody hit CrossRhodes and then pinned McIntyre

Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre in 20:40 to win the WWE Championship.

Cody celebrated while a graphic listed him facing Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42. The broadcast team ran through highlights of the match. Cody stood on the ropes and yelled as he pointed at the WrestleMania sign. Pyro shot off on the stage. The executive producer credits were shown while Tessitore wrapped up the show…

Powell’s POV: A good main event. The live crowd was behind Cody and popped for the title change. I could have done without the ref bumps and even Fatu’s getting involved, but the latter likely sets up McIntyre vs. Fatu at WrestleMania. I was hoping for McIntyre vs. Nick Aldis, but it doesn’t look like that’s the plan.

Overall, the main event made the show, along with the compelling segments involving Zayn. Speaking of Zayn, it will be interesting to see how he fits into the WrestleMania plans. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of Smackdown for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Smackdown by grading it below.