WWE Smackdown preview: WrestleMania 42 contract signing, Jelly Roll set for next week’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-The contract signing for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania

-WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill vs. Michin in a non-title match

-Musician Jelly Roll appears

Smackdown will be live on Friday from Phoenix, Arizona, at the Mortgage Matchup Center.